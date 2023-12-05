US tech firm helps Ukrainian students learn remotely

The American technology firm Cisco worked with the U.S. and Ukrainian governments to provide 1,600 schools in Ukraine with routers to allow students to join classrooms virtually during Russia’s war.

Laura Quintana, vice president and general manager of the Cisco Networking Academy, told Semafor the delivery, which will be announced Tuesday, will help students who have been displaced within Ukraine or those who are stuck in shelters taking cover from Russian air attacks. One thousand video cameras will go to teachers who need to work remotely.

Cisco is also providing telecommunications equipment to five universities in Ukraine to help train up new cybersecurity experts as part of the Cisco Networking Academy, a global IT and cybersecurity program that has been operating in Ukraine since 1999.