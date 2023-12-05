US bans visas for Israeli settlers who attack Palestinians

Diego Mendoza /

The U.S. State Department said Tuesday it would impose visa restrictions on Israeli settlers who attack Palestinians in the West Bank.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the restrictions would target anyone “involved in undermining peace, security or stability” in the West Bank. The move comes after multiple warnings from U.S. officials that Israel was not doing enough to address attacks by settlers, which have sharply increased since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

At least nine Palestinians have been killed by Israeli settlers since the onset of the war, Al Jazeera reports, more than three times the number in all of 2022. Hundreds more have been killed by Israeli security forces.