Divisions and rivalry over Ukraine war plague Zelenskyy

Senior politicians are publicly expressing their frustrations with Zelenskyy’s leadership and voicing concerns of authoritarianism. ”At some point, we will no longer be any different from Russia, where everything depends on the mood of a single man,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told German outlet Der Speigel. Politics in Ukraine have become something of a “one-man show,” Der Speigel notes, something that irks opposition politician, Oleksiy Honcharenko. “There are ... exactly two people in Ukraine who make all the decisions,” he said, referring to Zelenskyy and the head of his presidential office, Andriy Yermak.