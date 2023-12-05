Nuclear fusion is a hot topic at COP28

Karina Tsui /

The United States is planning to spearhead efforts to boost nuclear fusion as a new — and eventually dominant — source of clean energy, the country’s climate envoy John Kerry announced at COP28 on Tuesday.

Nuclear fusion — which involves smashing two hydrogen atoms together to release a lot of energy — is still in its infancy, but its potential to combat climate change is huge.

“There is potential in fusion to revolutionize our world,” Kerry said at the climate summit, while acknowledging the “significant scientific and engineering challenges” to fusion’s production of commercial electricity.