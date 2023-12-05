Kenya’s tech industry is fighting AI regulation plans

Kenya’s tech sector is opposed to a new bill aimed at regulating artificial intelligence (AI) in the country, arguing that it would stifle innovation and put off investors.

The bill seeks to create a professional body to oversee the activities of AI practitioners and imposes license fees for those working in the sector. It also aims to guarantee government funding for AI research and development. Critics say it could hold back a nascent sector by reducing the flow of private investment, locking young people out of opportunities, and undermining Kenya’s ‘Silicon Savannah’ reputation.

Alfred Ongere, founder of AI Kenya — an AI training and research organization in Nairobi — told Semafor Africa the bill would raise barriers of entry for AI in Kenya, hurting the sector’s ability to contribute to the larger tech ecosystem and economy.

AD

Ben Roberts, chief technology officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a digital infrastructure company that has invested in data centers in Kenya, told Semafor Africa that he “strongly condemned” the bill, arguing that it would dent investment flowing into the country’s tech sector. “Even the fact that it’s being discussed is a disincentive to investors,” he said.

“It’s like a tax on curiosity,” said Brian Muhia, chief technology officer at AI research lab Equiano Institute and co-founder of Fahamu AI. He told Semafor Africa the proposed legislation would lead to many AI startups closing down or failing to take off at all.