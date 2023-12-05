Germany’s budget crisis wipes off chancellor’s ‘Smurfy grin’

J.D. Capelouto /

Germany is facing a budget crisis after its Constitutional Court ruled last month that it was illegal for the government to divert 60 billion euros in leftover pandemic emergency money to a climate fund aimed at transforming its economy for the green future.

The country’s top leaders — from three different political parties — are now trying to agree on a way to plug the massive shortfall, as the crisis puts pressure on the leading coalition. And it’s likely to reverberate beyond Germany’s borders, including in Brussels and Ukraine.