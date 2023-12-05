What bitcoin’s price surge suggests

Diego Mendoza /

All eyes are on bitcoin as the cryptocurrency reached its highest price in 20 months on Monday.

The cryptocurrency hit $42,000 on Monday, up 20% over the last month ,signaling that regulatory scrutiny of the industry is fading after the downfall of crypto giants FTX and Binance. Investors are also keen about regulators allowing a bitcoin exchange fund on the stock market.

Amid geopolitical uncertainty and likely interest-rate cuts, crypto backers are seeking alternative assets like bitcoin and gold — which is also at a record high of $2,100 an ounce.