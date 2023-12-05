Exiled journalists are still not safe from their authoritarian governments

Karina Tsui /

Journalists who are forced to work in exile after fleeing repressive regimes are still not safe from their government’s efforts to silence them, a new report by Freedom House found.

Governments from 26 countries including China, Iran, Belarus and Saudi Arabia, committed more than 112 acts of transnational repression against journalists from 2014 to 2023, the DC-based nonprofit said in the report.

Authoritarian governments have intimidated journalists abroad with tactics including physical attacks, unlawful detentions, online harassment, threats against family members — exacerbating their precarious physical and economic conditions.