Switzerland mulls electric car ban during energy emergencies

The plan from Switzerland's federal council, the country's executive branch, proposes restricting the use of electric vehicles to "absolutely necessary" trips including grocery shopping and doctor visits during severe energy shortages.

But it only suggests implementing such a ban under what’s known as a “Stage 3” emergency, which would also include restricting household temperatures to 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit). At the highest level of an energy crisis the government also suggests banning sporting and theater events, as well as restricting people from using streaming services like Netflix.

It is unlikely the electric vehicle ban will come into force this winter, according to Forbes magazine, which says non-electric vehicles face the greater risk of gasoline shortages given that Russia's war in Ukraine is disrupting oil shipments.