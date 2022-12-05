Prince Harry addresses Royal "planting of stories" in 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix trailer
In an explosive new trailer for the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry appears to suggest that negative stories about Meghan were leaked and planted in the U.K. tabloids.
The series will premiere Thursday, Dec. 8.
In the trailer, Harry appears to refer to the barrage of negative coverage that his wife, Meghan Markle, received in the U.K. tabloids which the couple has previously described as racist.
"There's a hierarchy of the family...," Harry says in the trailer. "There's leaking but there's also planting of stories."
"It's a dirty game," he says to the camera.
In the clip, a commentator says, "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas."
The clip suggested that the docuseries will highlight the racism directed at Meghan after she married Harry and scrutinize the "pain and suffering of women marrying into the 'institution.'"
"It's about hatred, it's about race," one person says.
The documentary will examine what happened before and after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex formally stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020.
Throughout their relationship, which began in 2016, the couple have been plagued by paparazzi, with Meghan the subject of rampant press headlines. In an interview with Oprah last year, the couple described the racism Meghan faced during her time as a working royal.
Harry and Meghan have alleged that the Royal Family failed to protect them against the threats the couple faced from right-wing extremists.
In January, Meghan won a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, which owns the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.