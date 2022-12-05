Prince Harry addresses Royal "planting of stories" in 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix trailer

In the trailer, Harry appears to refer to the barrage of negative coverage that his wife, Meghan Markle, received in the U.K. tabloids which the couple has previously described as racist.

"There's a hierarchy of the family...," Harry says in the trailer. "There's leaking but there's also planting of stories."

"It's a dirty game," he says to the camera.

In the clip, a commentator says, "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas."

The clip suggested that the docuseries will highlight the racism directed at Meghan after she married Harry and scrutinize the "pain and suffering of women marrying into the 'institution.'"

"It's about hatred, it's about race," one person says.