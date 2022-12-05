noscript
The world's oldest tortoise turns 190

Title iconThe News

Jonathan, the world's oldest recorded tortoise and living land animal, has turned 190.

Jonathan the tortoise at Plantation House in March 2020.
Creative Commons/Kevstan
Title iconKnow More

He is today celebrating the finale of a three-day birthday party at his home on the island of St. Helena, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Local residents have been invited to the festivities, which have included a tortoise-friendly birthday cake — made of his favorite fruits and vegetables, including carrots, apples, and pears — and an animated video about his life.

Jonathan’s age is an estimation supported by a photo that shows him fully grown when he arrived on St. Helena in 1882 as a gift from Seychelles for the island’s then governor Sir William Grey-Wilson.

“In all likelihood, he is even older than we think,” says the Guinness World Records, which has given him the official record title of oldest chelonian — a category which includes all turtles, terrapins, and tortoises.

Jonathan lives with three other tortoises — David, Emma, and Fred — the latter of whom has been Jonathan’s partner since 1991.

Title iconSome perspective

At 190, Jonathan has lived through:

  • The reign of Queen Victoria (1837-1901)
  • The invention of the telephone (1876)
  • Two world wars (1914-1945)
  • The moon landing (1969)
  • All 34 seasons of The Simpsons (1989-present)
  • Y2K (2000)
