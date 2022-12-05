Has Iran's morality police actually been abolished?

The issue of Iran’s morality police has been a sticking point during the country’s ongoing protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died after being detained by police for a hijab-related infraction. The morality police enforce Iranian adherence to Sharia law, and arrest or detain those who breach it.

In the months since Amini’s death, Iranians have been rising up against their government's religious laws. Iran has cracked down forcefully on the protesters, and at least 15,000 demonstrators have been arrested.

Iranian activists and protesters on Sunday accused the Western media of falling prey to disinformation and propaganda, calling it a "tactic" to repress the ongoing uprising.

Some said that the goal of the protests was not merely to get rid of the morality police and that its abolishment would not stop people from protesting.

"Just because the government has decided to dismantle morality police it doesn't mean the protests are ending," an Iranian woman told the BBC World Service's Newshour programme.