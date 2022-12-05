Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink is reportedly being investigated for its animal tests

The news comes just days after Musk announced that Neuralink hopes to begin testing brain implants on humans in the next six months. He pitched the tech, which would decode a user's brain signals to control an external device, as a way to assist people with neurological disabilities.

At Neuralink's "show and tell" event, he said the company is currently running tests on monkeys that are able to type with their minds.

Other companies, including Synchron Inc. and Blackrock Neurotech, have already been testing brain implants on humans. Synchron's brain implant was the first to receive FDA approval for permanent implantation in human trials.