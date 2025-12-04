US’ South Africa snub points to geopolitical flux

A series of meetings and announcements worldwide this week are showcasing the state of flux in global geopolitics.

The US said it would not invite South Africa to next year’s G20 summit, and would instead ask Poland — not a G20 member — to join; Washington cannot formally ban Pretoria, but the latest post points to the level of discord in the group.

Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron pushed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to withdraw backing for Russia’s war in Ukraine, even as he pitched for investment from Beijing, while Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to shore up ties with India, which buys a lot of oil from Moscow and faces trade pressure from Washington for doing so.