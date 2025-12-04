US admiral defends second strike killing survivors on alleged drug boat

A US Navy admiral on Thursday defended an attack that killed two survivors of a strike on an alleged drug boat, amplifying a debate over the Trump administration’s deadly maritime tactics.

After the admiral testified in a congressional hearing, a top Republican senator said the Sept. 2 strike was “highly lawful and lethal,” while one Democrat said unedited footage of the attack was “one of the most troubling things I’ve seen.” The White House is betting on public support for its campaign against drug trafficking, despite growing scrutiny from lawmakers and legal experts who have questioned whether the second strike amounts to a war crime.

The fracas has also put increasing pressure on the Pentagon and embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.