Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

There is something askew in Seoul

Dec 4, 2025, 5:27pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Lee Hun-chung’s “Jar” series
Lee Hun-chung/Gladstone Gallery

There is something askew in Seoul.

Irreverent Forms, a new exhibition that recently opened at the city’s Gladstone Gallery, features three contemporary artists who approach classical forms of ceramics in a deliberately off-kilter manner, as a means of exploring broader changes in South Korean society. Rather than adhering to the perfect symmetry that inspired awe centuries ago, Lee Hun-chung’s moon jars feature warped rims, cracks, and visible mending, making a spectacle of imperfection and — as he sees it — reinvigorating an iconic art form.

“By negating an existing value, a new one can emerge,” Lee told The Korea Times. “So for me, challenging those old, heavy traditions of beauty has opened the door to new possibilities.”

Brendan Ruberry
AD