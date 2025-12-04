Sustainability the second-fastest growing sector globally

For many years the biggest obstacle to decarbonizing the global economy was the dreaded “green premium” that put environmental and financial sustainability at odds, and basically doomed the prospects for big companies to make long-term green investments without major government support, which was never very reliable. The green premium still exists for some technologies, like green hydrogen and carbon capture. But what the BCG report shows is growing proof of the opposite, what one might call the “brown” premium: Companies that don’t find a foothold in sustainability-related ventures risk missing out on major financial upside.

BCG’s analysis of revenue from more than 6,500 global companies between 2020 and 2024 showed that green revenue streams grew twice as fast as conventional ones. Overall growth tended to be higher in companies in which sustainability-related products or services made up a material part of the business: More than half of companies that saw compound growth rates above 30% earned at least 10% of their revenue from green enterprises in 2024. Companies with significant green revenue streams were also able to raise capital more cheaply, at an average discount of 43 basis points compared to companies without green revenue.

CEOs of companies that are successfully tapping into this growth tend to have a few things in common, Lesser said: They do everything possible to avoid green premiums by focusing on mature technologies and, where needed to eliminate lingering premiums, invest in economies of scale and R&D; they proactively engage with policymakers to shape relevant regulations and incentives in their favor; and they get creative about their funding sources, seeking out more diversified capital.

One other thing that many CEOs have in common these days on sustainability, Lesser said, is not talking about it publicly. Financial advantages aside, there is still a risk, in the US at least, of becoming a target by touting the emissions benefits of sustainability investments. “Green-hushing is real,” Lesser said. “Companies are reluctant to say things that could be interpreted as taking a political stand at a time when they just want to focus on business.”