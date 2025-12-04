Exclusive / Staff cuts and strategy squabbles split Atlas Obscura leadership

Several months into Louise Story’s tenure as CEO of Atlas Obscura, co-founders Joshua Foer and Dylan Thomas seemed pleased enough with her performance that they sent her a gift basket with a note thanking her for a “transformational first 100 days.”

But just a few months later, the relationship — and the relationship between the founders and some of the company’s investors — appears to have soured. According to three people familiar with the situation, the duo have been effectively pushed out of the company they founded in recent months, amid significant differences in their and Story’s competing visions for the company.

Earlier this year, Foer and Thomas made their displeasure known to the rest of Atlas Obscura’s board. In September, Thomas left the company after 15 years; Foer, who does not have a day-to-day role within the company but serves as its executive chairman, had also expressed frustration. In a note to shareholders on November 28 shared with Semafor, Atlas Obscura said common stock shareholders had voted to remove Foer and Thuras from the board and replace them with two new members, Sim Blaustein of 1745 Ventures and OpenAI’s Gabor Cselle.

Foer, Thomas, and Story declined to comment.