Exclusive / Schumer’s Democrats push back leadership debate

Senate Democrats acknowledge that their base is deeply disappointed with this year’s shutdown fights. And some say the party will discuss its future leadership.

But not for at least a year.

For now, even as progressives continue to needle Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, portraying him as the wrong leader of Trump-era Democrats, his own members are signaling they’re not ready yet to discuss whether new blood is necessary.

“I just think it’s focused on the wrong thing. I mean, we are 11 months away from a midterm where we can literally take back control of the Senate,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a member of Schumer’s leadership team with a pugnacious approach toward Trump this year, told Semafor.

“We need to focus on those things and then have a leadership conversation after we bring a whole new class in,” Booker said. “I just want us to focus on what’s important, which is winning elections.”

The debate over Schumer’s future is revealing a lingering disconnect between the 47 Democratic caucus members and outside critics on the left. The caucus has no real mechanism to jettison Schumer and no appetite to do so, according to interviews with more than a half-dozen Democratic senators, but it’s also torn over whether to even discuss the topic.

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said “those are conversations we should have when it’s time to have leadership elections, which is at the end of this cycle.”

Liberals have floated Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., as a potential Schumer replacement. Other groups have talked to Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., about whether he’s interested in Senate leadership; he has demurred, according to a person familiar with those conversations.

All the public talk about the Democratic leader’s staying power is grating on some of his members. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., called the debate about Schumer a “real distraction.”

“The shutdown was very successful. It elevated health care. And Schumer played a major role in it,” Welch said.

Murphy said criticism of party leaders is to be expected, as divisions over how to fight Trump persist. Schumer helped fund the government in March, leading to the first round of criticism, then helped engineer a fall shutdown strategy that ended with eight Democratic Caucus members defecting despite his entreaties.

Democrats exited the longest-ever US shutdown with a Senate vote on expiring health care subsidies, but no deal to preserve those benefits. More handwringing ensued.

“We’ve got to make a commitment to be better and more unified as a caucus,” Murphy told Semafor. “There was a lot of deserved head-scratching about why we chose to join with Republicans right at the moment when it felt like we had maximum opportunity to save a lot of lives.”

Still, he declined to comment on the possibility Schumer might face a Democratic challenger. Other Democrats also treaded carefully.

“We need every Democratic senator 100% in the fight for 2026. It matters less who has what title and more who is willing to put their shoulder to the wheel and get the work done,” added Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another leadership team member. “That’s all I want to say.”

Van Hollen said his message to Democrats floating his name was: “I agree we all need to fight harder to take on his lawless president and present a clear message about what the Democratic Party stands for. So I look forward to working with them on that mission.”