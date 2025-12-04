Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Pentagon watchdog rules against US defense secretary

Updated Dec 4, 2025, 7:13am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth.
Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth. Brian Snyder/File Photo/Reuters

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth put troops at risk by sharing military plans in a messaging app, a Pentagon watchdog ruled.

Hegseth posted details of strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen into a Signal group chat that included a journalist for The Atlantic. The White House has closed ranks around Hegseth in recent days; he is also under pressure after a US strike killed two survivors clinging to the wreckage of an alleged Venezuelan drug-smuggling boat after an initial attack.

Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers said that if such a follow-up attack took place, it would likely be illegal. Hegseth said he did not see survivors and that a Navy admiral ordered the second strike.

Tom Chivers
AD