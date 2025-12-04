Leaked conversation shows Europe’s distrust of US in Ukraine peace talks

A leaked conversation between Europe’s leaders reflected their growing distrust of US-led efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Der Spiegel obtained notes of a Monday conference call where France’s president said the US may “betray Ukraine” and Germany’s chancellor said Washington’s negotiators are “playing games” with Europe and Kyiv; Finland’s president suggested US negotiators may have been in touch with Moscow while talking to Ukrainian officials last month. European diplomats, meanwhile, criticized Russia in a leading Indian newspaper ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, prompting a rebuke from New Delhi.

India has “chosen to remain distant” from the conflict, an expert wrote in Foreign Policy, even as the US pressures it to stop buying Russian oil.