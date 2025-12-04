Events Email Briefings
Leaked conversation shows Europe’s distrust of US in Ukraine peace talks

Dec 4, 2025, 5:32pm EST
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Yves Herman/Reuters

A leaked conversation between Europe’s leaders reflected their growing distrust of US-led efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Der Spiegel obtained notes of a Monday conference call where France’s president said the US may “betray Ukraine” and Germany’s chancellor said Washington’s negotiators are “playing games” with Europe and Kyiv; Finland’s president suggested US negotiators may have been in touch with Moscow while talking to Ukrainian officials last month. European diplomats, meanwhile, criticized Russia in a leading Indian newspaper ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, prompting a rebuke from New Delhi.

India has “chosen to remain distant” from the conflict, an expert wrote in Foreign Policy, even as the US pressures it to stop buying Russian oil.

Chart showing share of Russia mineral fuel exports by destination
J.D. Capelouto
