Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Four European countries boycott Eurovision over Israel’s participation

Dec 4, 2025, 5:39pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Protest at RTE TV studios to boycott the 2026 Eurovision, in Dublin
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Enduring global conflicts have renewed debates and spurred difficult decisions on whether to penalize sporting and cultural figures for their governments’ actions.

Israel on Thursday was officially cleared to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, prompting the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia to pull out of next year’s competition, citing Israel’s offensive in Gaza. “Culture unites, but not at any price,” a Dutch broadcasting executive said.

Meanwhile, Russia — which has been banned from Eurovision since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine — won an appeal, along with Belarus, allowing its competitors to qualify for the upcoming Winter Olympics as “neutral athletes,” after a nearly four-year blanket ban. Russia, though, is still banned from the FIFA men’s World Cup next year.

J.D. Capelouto
AD