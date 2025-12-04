Exclusive / Democrats push to restrict Trump on Venezuela

Senate Democrats are mounting a multi-pronged push to maximize opposition to President Donald Trump’s controversial military campaign in Venezuela.

Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., plan to introduce a bill today that would block US military action in Venezuela not authorized by Congress by preventing the Pentagon from spending any money toward it. The senators plan to try to force a vote on the legislation by asking for unanimous consent in the chamber, according to plans shared first with Semafor, though they are unlikely to succeed.

Their measure is the latest in a series of efforts by Senate Democrats — and one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky — to rein in the administration’s polarizing strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean.

A separate push from Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Kaine, and Paul, announced Wednesday, will soon force a vote on blocking Trump from engaging in hostilities against Venezuela. While it is certain to fail — like similar past votes — the resolution will put Republicans in a tricky position as some of their own members raise questions about Trump’s moves.

“Donald Trump cannot be trusted, and we must say no to another endless war, reckless regime change, and lethal operations — which are essentially extrajudicial killings — and do nothing to make the American people safer,” Merkley, who introduced similar legislation in 2019 during the first Trump administration, said in a statement to Semafor.