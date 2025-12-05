Debatable: State-level AI regulations

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., a member of the Commerce Committee, argued that there should be baseline federal regulation — but that the US government shouldn’t prevent states from going further if they choose:

AD

“I think there needs to be a base standard that applies nationally, but that doing a moratorium at the federal level on state regulation, I believe, is a mistake. While there should be a national standard that is a floor that allows AI to pursue the extent of its civilian capabilities, I think we also want to allow states that want to go further to do so.

“At some point, artificial intelligence may itself solve the problem that certain states are trying to address. For example, Tennessee has passed laws to try to protect name, image, and likeness, and voice for its singer-songwriters, and that’s a legitimate area of concern for them. At some point, artificial intelligence is going to be able to detect whether it truly is a singer’s voice or a singer’s image. But until that happens, I think we have to respect states’ desires to protect their creative talent.”

Nathan Leamer, executive director of Build American AI, a group affiliated with the pro-AI super PAC Leading the Future, argued that a patchwork of state regulations hampers industry and negatively impacts the US economy as a result:

“To secure America’s long-term economic and technological leadership, Congress must decisively meet the moment and work with the administration and innovators to pass a national regulatory framework for artificial intelligence. The current proliferation of approximately 1,200 distinct AI proposals and laws emerging across the 50 states would be a disaster for our economy, American workers, and our ability to protect users, families, and communities and hand the leadership over all of these critical areas over to China. This patchwork of conflicting, ideologically driven rules creates a massive compliance burden, making it virtually impossible for startups and entrepreneurs to navigate.

“Instead of empowering builders with a single, clear national standard, they would face 50 different interpretations of AI governance. This politically driven fragmentation will inevitably slow the pace of American innovation and job creation, risking a surrender of technological leadership at a moment when nations like China are strategically defining future global AI standards.”