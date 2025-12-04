Events Email Briefings
China cools on Nvidia chips

Dec 4, 2025, 5:35pm EST
Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang arrives for a meeting with the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he was unsure if Beijing would accept the company’s advanced AI chips even if Washington relaxed its export restrictions, underscoring the fraying high-tech ties between US and China.

Beijing’s push to indigenize AI chips to break dependence on Nvidia — and the whims of Washington — means “the window for China buying American AI chips is now either closed or rapidly closing,” one tech analyst argued. While lobbying for Nvidia chips to be sold to China, Huang, who met with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, has vowed to manufacture them in the US as part of Trump’s push to increase domestic production.

But that effort faces major challenges, including recruiting and training thousands of workers.

J.D. Capelouto
