UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in New York

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside a New York City hotel Wednesday morning, police said.

Thompson, 50, was at the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where the company was holding its investor conference, Bloomberg reported. He was rushed to a local hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

A masked gunman remains at large, according to local reports, and the killing appears to have been a “brazen targeted attack,” the New York City police commissioner said. The suspect was reportedly waiting for Thompson for several minutes prior to his arrival at the hotel.