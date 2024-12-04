Trump taps crypto-friendly Paul Atkins as SEC chair

US President-elect Donald Trump named a cryptocurrency enthusiast to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, Wall Street’s watchdog.

Conservative lawyer and former SEC commissioner Paul Atkins is a regulatory skeptic who is likely to be friendlier to the crypto market, The Wall Street Journal wrote, a contrast from the agency’s current approach: Under the Biden administration, the SEC has ​​sued several large crypto exchanges.

By choosing Atkins, Trump is “delivering on a promise he made to the crypto community,” crypto outlet Unchained wrote.

Trump’s embrace of the sector has seen the emergence of new tokens designed around viral moments — like the Thai pygmy hippo Moo Deng — in hopes of taking advantage of a more favorable regulatory environment.