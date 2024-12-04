Kash Patel target of Iranian cyberattack

Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s pick to head up the FBI, was told by the bureau that he was recently the target of an Iranian cyberattack, Semafor has learned.

It’s unclear if the attack was successful or what, if any, material was compromised. In a statement, Trump spokesman Alex Pfeiffer declined to comment directly on the attack, describing Patel as “a key part of the first Trump administration’s efforts against the terrorist Iranian regime” and noting he “will implement President Trump’s policies to protect America from adversaries as the FBI Director.”

This is not the first time Trump insiders have been targeted by foreign actors: In August, the Trump campaign said it was hacked by foreign actors who gained access to some internal communications.