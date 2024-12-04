France’s government stares down no-confidence vote

The News
France’s government faces a vote of no confidence today after Prime Minister Michel Barnier forced through his budget without a parliamentary vote.
Barnier’s controversial social security reforms have enraged both the far-left and far-right opposition parties, which together control a majority of seats.
Barnier said it is “possible” his government will survive tonight’s vote, but a defeat would leave France requiring a third government in less than six months, after President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections in July.
SIGNALS
Barnier is expected to fall
At least one of the two planned no-confidence votes against Barnier is expected to pass, pushing him to resign and placing his budget package in limbo, The New York Times noted. “It’s basically game over for Barnier,” an analyst at Eurasia Group told the Financial Times. Barnier would be the first French prime minister to be ousted in more than 60 years, and his fall would deal a “significant blow” to Europe just weeks before the return of Donald Trump to the White House, The Guardian wrote. To complicate matters, France’s constitution does not allow for the parliament to be dissolved twice in the same year, so a parliamentary election could only take place in July 2025.
The far-right’s aim is Macron
The “chaos” that would ensue from Barnier’s ousting is what Marine Le Pen and her far-right party National Rally are looking for, Politico argued. The party reportedly changed priorities repeatedly during budget discussions, despite a range of concessions: Barnier could have “handed them Notre-Dame and it wouldn’t change a thing. All they want is for the government to fall,” a pro-Macron senator said, according to The Telegraph. Some believe the National Rally’s real aim is to push Macron out, giving Le Pen “the greatest opportunity of her career” when a new election is called. But for now, Le Pen hasn’t openly called for Macron to quit, and the president has dismissed the possibility, describing it as “political fiction.”
Markets are suffering from the political crisis
The political turmoil is being felt in the markets: French bond yields are above those of Greece, while the French CAC 40 stock index is down about 10% since July, trailing behind other European indexes. The situation is also weighing on the euro, which fell as much as 1.1%. While Barnier has warned ousting him would trigger a “storm” for the country’s finances, an all-out sovereign debt crisis is unlikely, Reuters noted, though experts do expect the situation to hurt businesses and consumers. Combined with the ongoing political crisis in neighboring Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, the European Union is left weakened in the face of threats from Russia and uncertainty in the US, The Telegraph said.