France’s government stares down no-confidence vote

France’s government faces a vote of no confidence today after Prime Minister Michel Barnier forced through his budget without a parliamentary vote.

Barnier’s controversial social security reforms have enraged both the far-left and far-right opposition parties, which together control a majority of seats.

Barnier said it is “possible” his government will survive tonight’s vote, but a defeat would leave France requiring a third government in less than six months, after President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections in July.