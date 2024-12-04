European firms see declining business prospects in China

Business sentiment among German and UK firms that operate in China is in the doldrums, two recent surveys showed.

More than half of German firms that responded to the survey said their respective industries have deteriorated and that doing business in China has become more difficult during the last year. Less than a third said they expected any improvement in 2025, but notably, 92% plan to maintain their operations in China regardless. Fewer UK firms surveyed seemed optimistic about their future prospects in China than did in 2023, and more UK firms said they are not prioritizing China in their global investment plans compared to last year.

The surveyed German firms, half of which are in the industrial equipment and auto sector, cited weak demand and pressure to lower prices as their biggest challenges.

Julian Fisher, chair of the British Chamber of Commerce, which conducted the UK firm survey, said “the era of boundless optimism” in China was “over.”