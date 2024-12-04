Axios HQ acquires PR network Mixing Board

The Scoop
Axios HQ, a communications industry software firm spun out of the news organization Axios, is acquiring Mixing Board, a network of public relations and marketing experts founded by tech industry veteran Sean Garrett, according to a person briefed on the sale.
Garrett, who built up Twitter’s first communications team, has amassed a following of industry experts and has hosted popular events.
Axios HQ and Mixing Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Know More
In a March profile of Mixing Board, Axios wrote: “Why it matters: Garrett helped build the first communications team while at Twitter (now X) and he currently is building a community of experts through Mixing Board.”
Axios HQ had already been working with Mixing Board on live events, according to the person. The move could signal Axios HQ’s interest in bolstering a live events business. It’s unclear whether Axios itself would benefit from the acquisition.
Axios created Axios HQ as a tech division within the company in 2021. When Cox acquired Axios in 2022, the HQ division was spun out separately. It remains majority owned by the Axios founders, according to an Axios article last year.
The acquisition price could not be learned. According to Pitchbook, Mixing Board received a seed investment from Bloomberg Beta of around $330,000.