Abu Dhabi’s $1.7 trillion gathering finds its swagger

Abu Dhabi is hosting its coming out party.

Eight years ago, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) debuted a fintech conference that sought to build up its reputation as a place for innovation and startup founders. The conference ADGM plans to host this year could be described as a pivot.

Since that first gathering of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the UAE capital has seen its coffers steadily grow to $1.7 trillion, making it the world’s wealthiest city by sovereign wealth holdings. It’s become a more desirable place to live and visit, and the billions it’s pouring into artificial intelligence — both at home and abroad — has garnered international attention. Rival Riyadh, meanwhile, is ramping up efforts to attract foreign investors and companies.

Abu Dhabi Finance Week will this year lean into the idea of the city as the “capital of capital.” Among those scheduled to speak: Heavyweights like BlackRock’s Larry Fink and the CEOs of Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and Aldar, along with members of the incoming Trump administration. China’s National Symphony Orchestra will perform.