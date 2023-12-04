Does Venezuela’s Essequibo referendum risk war with Guyana?

Diego Mendoza /

Venezuela fueled tensions with Guyana after a referendum approved a measure that backs Caracas claims over disputed territory.

Some 95% of voters voted in favor of annexing the Essequibo region— currently part of Guyana, though long disputed between the two countries — and turning it into a new Venezuelan state. Experts have, however, repeatedly warned about the credibility of elections in Venezuela, particularly under the authoritarian regime of President Nicolás Maduro.

The development comes days just after the U.N ‘s top court warned Caracas not to take any action that would alter Guyana’s sovereignty over the territory. Venezuela insists the oil-rich region has always been part of the country and is only part of Guyana because of British colonialism. It remains unclear if Venezuela will actually follow through with the results of the referendum.