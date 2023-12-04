Gaza war enters new stage as Israel expands offensive

Jenna Moon /

The Israel-Hamas war entered a new stage, as Israel widened its offensive across Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his nation would keep fighting until its goals were met.

The expanded operation means it is unlikely that Israel and Hamas will come to a new ceasefire agreement after negotiations to extend a temporary one-week truce broke down on Friday.

This weekend, Iran-backed Houthi fighters fired missiles at ships in the Red Sea, prompting the U.S. military to shoot down three Houthi drones.