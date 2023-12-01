Biden’s third-party challengers look to capitalize on Gaza

Democrats aren’t terribly worried right now about Stein or West, for the simple reason that each candidate will need to put time and money into swing state ballot access. West’s candidacy starts with none; the Greens have automatic access in 19 states, including Michigan, but have failed to make the ballot in other swing states in close races.

The third-party candidate with the most resources right now doesn’t offer much to those who oppose Biden’s approach to Gaza. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whose criticism of Ukraine war funding intrigued some Biden critics, is less critical of Israel than the president.

AD

“Israel is doing more right now to protect human life, and has done more over the past 16 years to avoid this outcome, than we would expect of any nation in the world,” Kennedy told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo this week.

Still, Biden simply didn’t have a problem on his far-left flank in 2020 — and now, he does.

Stein’s 2016 run followed the usual pattern for modern third-party candidates. That summer, after Hillary Clinton had defeated Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination, she polled as high as 5% in national surveys; Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party’s nominee, hit double-digits. Their support contracted on Election Day, but in swing states, their combined vote was larger than the gap between Clinton and Donald Trump.

AD

Democrats fixed that problem in 2020, as millions of anti-Trump voters who’d rejected Clinton cast a strategic ballot for Biden. But the president is far less popular than he was then, and polls that include a range of third-party candidates — West, Stein, and Kennedy — have found Biden’s support slipping below 40% in key states.

“They’re taking votes out of the Biden column, and that’s going to help Republicans,” said Jason Roe, a Michigan GOP strategist. “The natural back-and-forth between the parties is going to force some of these Democrats to say things that will alienate pro-Palestinian voters. They will not be able to help themselves; they are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t.”