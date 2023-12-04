Why politicians are angry about the College Football Playoff rankings

J.D. Capelouto /

The drama surrounding the upcoming College Football Playoff (CFP) entered the political arena Monday, as a host of elected officials demanded answers over why an undefeated team was left out of contention.

The playoff Selection Committee — which decides on the top four teams every year that will vie for the national championship — faced criticism for excluding Florida State University from the top four. FSU went undefeated this season despite losing its quarterback to an injury, but was ultimately ranked behind Texas and Alabama, who each suffered one loss.

Florida politicians are now weighing in. Sen. Rick Scott sent a letter to the committee chairman demanding records on how the ranking was decided. GOP presidential candidates, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, also criticized the decision. (Trump said DeSantis is to blame for a “really bad lobbying effort.”)