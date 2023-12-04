Agnes Chow will likely never return to Hong Kong

Karina Tsui /

One of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy activists, who was arrested as part of the city’s broad crackdown on dissent, has announced that she has skipped bail and moved to Canada.

In a letter published on Instagram on her 27th birthday, Agnes Chow wrote that she had moved to Toronto in September to pursue her masters. She said she would not be following the police’s orders to return to Hong Kong in December as required to meet her bail conditions.

“I’ve decided not to go back, and probably will never return for the rest of my life,” Chow wrote.

Her potentially permanent departure from Hong Kong symbolizes the silencing of dissent and ongoing crackdown on basic freedoms that has worsened since the imposition of Beijing’s national security law in 2020.