Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

World Bank warns on developing nations’ debt

Dec 3, 2025, 5:43pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Angola, Luanda: View of the capital
Eva Krafczyk/picture alliance via Getty Images

The gap between developing nations’ debt repayments and new financing from 2022 to 2024 reached a 50-year high, a World Bank report found.

The $741 billion shortfall is a result of high borrowing costs, with interest payments hitting a record $415.4 billion last year. While some risky borrowers like Suriname and Angola have raised billions through debt sales this year, the World Bank warned policymakers should “make the most of the breathing room that exists today to put their fiscal houses in order instead of rushing back into external debt markets.”

The Bank for International Settlements, an institution owned by central banks, has similarly raised the alarm over risks posed by ballooning public debt.

Chart showing total external debt per capital for low and middle-income countries
J.D. Capelouto
AD