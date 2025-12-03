Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US eyes AI-powered robots

Dec 3, 2025, 5:48pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
KOID a Unitree Robotics G1 Humanoid Robot walks on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The US is eyeing robots to accelerate the country’s AI prospects.

Physical, AI-powered tech — ranging from factory automation tools to humanoids — has taken a backseat in the US as tech giants pour billions into data centers for AI software like chatbots. China, meanwhile, has leaned heavily into robotics. The US commerce secretary is now meeting with robotics industry CEOs in hopes of turbocharging the sector, Politico reported, the latest example of the Trump administration’s embrace of industrial policy to counter China technologically.

Despite China’s progress in robotics, the US retains a strong advantage in AI, a Bloomberg Intelligence report found, partly because American firms are more focused on monetization than their Chinese counterparts, which have suppressed pricing.

Chart showing operational stock of industrial robots in China
J.D. Capelouto
AD