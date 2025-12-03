US eyes AI-powered robots

The US is eyeing robots to accelerate the country’s AI prospects.

Physical, AI-powered tech — ranging from factory automation tools to humanoids — has taken a backseat in the US as tech giants pour billions into data centers for AI software like chatbots. China, meanwhile, has leaned heavily into robotics. The US commerce secretary is now meeting with robotics industry CEOs in hopes of turbocharging the sector, Politico reported, the latest example of the Trump administration’s embrace of industrial policy to counter China technologically.

Despite China’s progress in robotics, the US retains a strong advantage in AI, a Bloomberg Intelligence report found, partly because American firms are more focused on monetization than their Chinese counterparts, which have suppressed pricing.