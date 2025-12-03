Events Email Briefings
UAE family office compensation lags global peers

Dec 3, 2025, 8:29am EST
The Dubai skyline.
Abdel Hadi Ramahi/Reuters

A generational shift at UAE family offices is reshaping how much they pay staff, but compensation still lags the richest global finance hubs. The top-paid investment and finance chiefs in the emirates earn well below the $1 million mark, and fixed pay for preserving the wealth of ultra-high-net worth families in Abu Dhabi and Dubai is typically lower than at other private finance firms, according to UAE headhunter Cordell Partners. Carry — or compensation tied to gains on investments — remains rare. Still, there are other perks: Schooling for children and accommodation allowances are often added on top of base pay and bonuses.

A chart showing comp at UAE family offices.

Cordell’s report likens family offices to “cruise liners turning round in the figurative canal, slowly but steadily lurching to their full form,” with a shift away from passive holdings like real estate — preferred by the founding generation of the 1960s and ’70s — towards more sophisticated, multistrategy portfolios, under the helm of the next generation, who are eyeing eight-year exit horizons and show a preference for hedge funds, digital assets, and technology.

Kelsey Warner
