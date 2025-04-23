Swiss banker: Gulf heirs don’t want to run the family business

The rising generation of the Gulf’s wealthy merchant class is less interested in traditional businesses like retail or car sales and more enthusiastic about investing — a trend with big implications for the region’s family-run conglomerates, according to a top wealth advisor.

Mergers and private sales are likely to be preferred over initial public offerings for some of the largest privately held companies, as family heads look to create liquidity for their heirs and formalize family offices, Niels Zilkens, head of the Middle East for UBS Global Wealth Management, told Semafor.

The sons and daughters of the Gulf’s wealthiest families are often returning home from university abroad with finance degrees and CFA certificates in hand, better prepared to manage investment portfolios rather than sprawling, operationally intensive businesses. “The new generation has a bit of a different concept. They go in more independently. They’re not necessarily [wanting] to move into the [family] business,” Zilkens said.

This separation of operational and investment roles is making room for the next generation to focus more on wealth management with an alternative investment slant, particularly in private equity and real estate, he added.