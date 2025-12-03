Trump calls Somalis ‘garbage’

US President Donald Trump stepped up his rhetoric against Somalis as his administration blocked all migration from 19 countries.

Following accusations that US government funds were misappropriated in part to support the Somalia-based terror group Al-Shabaab, Trump said Somalis were “garbage.”

The administration has been cracking down on migration, and the topic is back in the headlines after two National Guard troopers were shot in Washington, allegedly by an Afghan immigrant, last week; all applications by people from Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, and Sudan, among other nations have been halted. His administration has also slashed the number of refugees the US will take in this year, and pressed nations to take so-called third-country nationals or risk tariffs and visa bans.