Senate unlikely to get health care deal before key vote

The News
Senators are still searching for an elusive bipartisan deal to prevent the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced tax credits from expiring — and they’re unlikely to get one by the end of next week, when Democrats get a vote on a health care proposal of their choosing.
Democrats are currently leaning toward taking up a straight extension of the tax credits. “I think we will propose something very simple, realistic and straightforward,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told Semafor.
Unless there’s a last-minute breakthrough by centrists in both parties who have tried for agreement, that option may get some Republican support, but almost surely not enough to get to Trump’s desk.
“Unfortunately, the ACA subsidies aren’t being extended in time for people to buy health insurance by Dec. 15,” said Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., predicting buyers will end up having “really expensive policies.”
Know More
Party leaders aren’t yet publicly locking in their preference, given the very slim chance of a bipartisan proposal that could pass. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Republicans had a “robust discussion” about the tax credits on Tuesday, including a presentation from two committee chairs, but had not made a final decision on whether to offer their own proposal.
“The Democrats are going to get an opportunity to vote on a proposal of their choosing, and then we’ll see where the Republicans will come down, but that conversation continues,” the South Dakota Republican said. “A lot of this will depend on what Democrats decide to do.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters to “stay tuned” on his party’s proposal and said Democrats are “focused like a laser on lowering people’s costs.”
So if this ends in a December stalemate, will Congress stop looking to bring down health insurance premiums for 2026? Not necessarily, said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.: “It’s complicated, but there’s a way to do rebates. It’s not the end of the road.”
Murphy predicted that Trump would “care more in January, when peoples’ lives get ruined.” And that’s when government funding expires again, too.