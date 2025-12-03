Senate unlikely to get health care deal before key vote

Senators are still searching for an elusive bipartisan deal to prevent the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced tax credits from expiring — and they’re unlikely to get one by the end of next week, when Democrats get a vote on a health care proposal of their choosing.

Democrats are currently leaning toward taking up a straight extension of the tax credits. “I think we will propose something very simple, realistic and straightforward,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told Semafor.

Unless there’s a last-minute breakthrough by centrists in both parties who have tried for agreement, that option may get some Republican support, but almost surely not enough to get to Trump’s desk.

“Unfortunately, the ACA subsidies aren’t being extended in time for people to buy health insurance by Dec. 15,” said Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., predicting buyers will end up having “really expensive policies.”