Saudi Arabia to open Red Sea Museum

Saudi Arabia is showcasing its role in regional and continental trade with a new Red Sea Museum. Set to open on Dec. 6 inside the restored historic Bab Al-Bunt building in Jeddah’s UNESCO-listed old town, the museum features more than 1,000 artifacts, including Chinese porcelain, coral jewelry, navigational tools, and sacred manuscripts, displayed across 23 galleries. The building itself, once Jeddah’s main port terminal, serves as the first exhibit. The initiative seeks to add a certain historical depth to the Red Sea region, which has in recent years become better known for luxury — whether it be resorts, a film festival, or a spot on the Formula One calendar.