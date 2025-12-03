Hoard of Saxon coins to be shown in Bath

A hoard of silver coins buried after the Norman conquest of England, discovered by metal detectorists in 2019, will go on display in Bath.

Worth about $5 million, the Chew Valley Hoard is believed to have been hidden for safekeeping nearly 1,000 years ago, as Saxon rebellions against William the Conqueror roiled England; just under half of the 2,584 coins feature the last Anglo-Saxon king Harold II.

The Roman Baths Museum is expected to highlight the “feel good” story of a band of amateurs making the discovery, but visitors will also be asked to reflect upon “how the world continues to be gripped by worries about conflict, the actions of the powerful, and money,” The Guardian wrote.