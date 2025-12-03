Families of Kenyans fighting for Russia demand their return

The families of Kenyans fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine are calling on their government to help bring them home, as the recruitment of Africans into Moscow’s armed forces becomes an increasingly fraught issue across the continent.

More than 1,400 Africans from at least 36 countries — including Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa — are fighting alongside the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, Kyiv said last month. Nairobi said it estimated around 200 Kenyans were among their ranks. On Friday, the issue came to prominence in South Africa too, when Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, resigned as an MP after allegations that she tricked 17 men to fight for Russia as mercenaries in Ukraine.

Speaking to Semafor in Nairobi, Susan Kuloba said her 22-year-old son, David Kuloba Shitanda, traveled to Russia in August after failing to find a job at home. He had been in regular contact until early last month. “Sometimes I don’t sleep, I don’t eat, I stay up all night thinking about where he could be,” she said. “I just want my son to come back home. And if he is dead, then give me his body… I want the government to help me find him wherever he is, and bring him back to me, dead or alive.”

Kuloba said the Russian embassy turned her away, and she was still waiting to hear back from the Kenyan foreign affairs ministry after sending them a letter requesting more information about her son. The ministry declined to respond to Semafor’s request for comment.