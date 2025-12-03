Events Email Briefings
Brussels charges two EU diplomats in fraud investigation

Dec 3, 2025, 6:42am EST
Federica Mogherini. Johanna Geron/File Photo/Reuters

Belgian police charged two senior EU foreign policy figures in a rare fraud investigation that has rocked Brussels.

The EU’s former top diplomat Federica Mogherini and a senior European Commission official, Stefano Sannino, were accused of graft over the approval of a training facility.

The two are well known among the EU’s inner circle, and one official told Politico the scandal would have a “disastrous impact on the [bloc’s] credibility,” while another told the outlet that the arrests were bad news in particular for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who appointed Sannino to a senior Commission role this year: “People who don’t like von der Leyen will use this against her.”

Tom Chivers
