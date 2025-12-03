Apple reportedly refuses to install India’s state-owned app

Apple hasn’t historically allowed the preinstallation of government or third-party apps on its phones, a stance made famous by the company’s battle with the FBI over a phone belonging to the suspect in the San Bernardino terrorist attack. Such a move would be a major shift in how it handles its systems and could erode consumer trust. Complying could also encourage other governments to try similar actions.

The mandate by India also upsets the unwritten détente between the makers of smartphone operating systems and law enforcement agencies around the world. The FBI dropped its attempt to force Apple to unlock the shooter’s phone when an Australian firm, Azimuth Security, hacked it. Since then, a cottage industry has sprung up catering to law enforcement and national security services. The result is that it’s fairly easy for anyone with deep pockets to hack into any phone, but the cost makes it impractical to hack into everyone’s phone. Abuses still occur, but not on a massive scale. An official back door for governments would allow more comprehensive surveillance by countries like India.