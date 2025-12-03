Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Anthropic reportedly preparing for IPO

Dec 3, 2025, 6:36am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Anthropic CEO
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Yves Herman/Reuters

Anthropic reportedly brought in a law firm to begin work on possibly going public as soon as next year.

The AI firm’s IPO would be among the largest ever: An ongoing private funding round values it at $300 billion, the Financial Times reported. The company is on course to break even in two years, although it spent $2.8 billion more than it took in last year.

CEO Dario Amodei told Fortune that the firm’s commercial success follows its fundamental goal of building safe AI: Models that are easily controlled and understood are what enterprises want, and also, he argued, necessary to avoid disaster.

Tom Chivers
AD