Anthropic reportedly preparing for IPO

Anthropic reportedly brought in a law firm to begin work on possibly going public as soon as next year.

The AI firm’s IPO would be among the largest ever: An ongoing private funding round values it at $300 billion, the Financial Times reported. The company is on course to break even in two years, although it spent $2.8 billion more than it took in last year.

CEO Dario Amodei told Fortune that the firm’s commercial success follows its fundamental goal of building safe AI: Models that are easily controlled and understood are what enterprises want, and also, he argued, necessary to avoid disaster.