Trump’s policy pledges underscore Biden’s waning influence on world stage

US President-elect Donald Trump has made a series of domestic and foreign policy pledges that implicitly highlight a political vacuum in Washington with his soon-to-be predecessor on a foreign trip.

On Monday, Trump pledged to block the acquisition of US Steel by a Japanese company and warned there would be “hell to pay” if hostages held in Gaza were not released by the time he takes office in January.

Trump has also vowed to hike import duties on goods from Canada, China, and Mexico, and threatened the BRICS bloc, which includes China as well as Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa, among others, with similar tariff hikes.